Keep Your Fridge Clean With This Cheap But Chic Dollar Tree Find

We've all seen them: those absolutely unrelatable fridges on Instagram, packed with perfectly labeled bins, rainbow-colored produce, and enough acrylic containers to cost more than an average weekly grocery run. There's something secretly satisfying we all feel when peeking into a fridge that's both spotless and aesthetically pleasing. But if you're living on planet Earth — you know, the one with plastic takeout containers, leaky pickle jars, and rogue apples rolling around — all you really need is a few $1.50 placemats to make your fridge look clean and pulled-together.

Yes, placemats. A clean, beautiful fridge starts with clean shelves, and the easiest way to keep them clean is by adding a barrier layer on top. When leaks, spills, crumbs, or any kind of food residue happens, it'll land on the placemat, instead of directly on the shelf. All you have to do is simply remove any food items on top, pull the placemat out, wash or wipe it down, and pop it back in. It makes maintaining a clean fridge so much easier by eliminating the hassle of scrubbing stuck-on messes or fishing crumbs out of corners or crevices. As a bonus, placements help prevent shelves from getting scratched up overtime. Just make sure your fridge's shelves are clean before initially setting the placemats on them.

Dollar Tree typically stocks a variety of placemats that come in different colors and materials. You can go neutral, match the color scheme your kitchen, or even rotate seasonal or holiday-themed placements to bring festive vibes to the inside of your fridge. For people who think leftovers are gross, you'll be amazed how much more enticing they look once they're sitting on a stylish surface.