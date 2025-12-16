Martha Stewart's Trick To Prevent Onion Tears Brings On The Heat (Literally)

Everyone has their own trick for preventing onion tears — including Martha Stewart, who shared her simple solution to avoid weeping while chopping alliums back when syndicated TV shows were the thing, and she had one. Stewart's onion-chopping advice recently resurfaced on TikTok, and it couldn't be more simple.

Stewart advised, "Slice onions as close to an open flame as you possibly can," adding that this technique allowed her to chop 20 or 30 pounds of onions in one sitting back when she was catering and never caused her to shed a tear. As Martha chose to open her own catering company after a career as a stock broker, and obviously wasn't put off chopping onions as part of that job, all evidence suggests that cutting onions near a flame can prevent tears, even though cold onions are apparently less irritating.

In the video, Stewart gives this advice while chopping onions near a relatively low flame from a gas burner. So it would seem that the flame technique doesn't need to be at inferno level to work. In fact, if you have a candle lying around, it might work. Of course, if you're slicing 20 to 30 pounds of onions, you may need more than one tealight; hopefully, there's a multi-pack in a cupboard somewhere.