This Pastry Pan Is Actually Your Secret Weapon For Perfect Breakfast Sandwiches

A breakfast egg sandwich has become a staple at most fast-food eateries, with the likes of the egg McMuffin becoming a household name. However, fast food breakfast sandwiches have good and bad varieties, which might inspire you to start making your own at home. The quality of a good homemade breakfast sandwich really hinges on a well-cooked egg, and it can be difficult to get it just perfect so it fits onto your English muffin or bagel. If you like to bake, there's an easy hack that you can do using a pastry pan you may already own. Use a donut mold for a round egg that's the perfect fit every time.

This cooking method is incredibly simple. Beat an egg well and pour it into a well-greased donut mold with a pinch of salt and a little pepper. You can also use unbeaten eggs if you want to go for jammy, runny yolks. From there, you can bake the egg in the oven at about 350 degrees, or microwave it if the mold is silicone. Once the egg is fluffy and firmly set, you can carefully pop it out and place the egg ring onto a toasted bagel, English muffin, croissant, or slice of toast for an open-face option. If you want to really steer into the donut gimmick, you can even swap out bread for actual donuts in your breakfast sandwich. The resulting egg will be an ideal fit, with no egg hanging out the side of the sandwich and no parts getting burnt at the edges. This trick is especially handy if you're cooking for a group or meal prepping, because you can make multiple eggs at the same time that are all the same shape and size.