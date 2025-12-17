This Pastry Pan Is Actually Your Secret Weapon For Perfect Breakfast Sandwiches
A breakfast egg sandwich has become a staple at most fast-food eateries, with the likes of the egg McMuffin becoming a household name. However, fast food breakfast sandwiches have good and bad varieties, which might inspire you to start making your own at home. The quality of a good homemade breakfast sandwich really hinges on a well-cooked egg, and it can be difficult to get it just perfect so it fits onto your English muffin or bagel. If you like to bake, there's an easy hack that you can do using a pastry pan you may already own. Use a donut mold for a round egg that's the perfect fit every time.
This cooking method is incredibly simple. Beat an egg well and pour it into a well-greased donut mold with a pinch of salt and a little pepper. You can also use unbeaten eggs if you want to go for jammy, runny yolks. From there, you can bake the egg in the oven at about 350 degrees, or microwave it if the mold is silicone. Once the egg is fluffy and firmly set, you can carefully pop it out and place the egg ring onto a toasted bagel, English muffin, croissant, or slice of toast for an open-face option. If you want to really steer into the donut gimmick, you can even swap out bread for actual donuts in your breakfast sandwich. The resulting egg will be an ideal fit, with no egg hanging out the side of the sandwich and no parts getting burnt at the edges. This trick is especially handy if you're cooking for a group or meal prepping, because you can make multiple eggs at the same time that are all the same shape and size.
Why this hack works so well for sandwiches and more
Because this hack is so simple, it's also very customizable. You should add meat to your finished breakfast sandwiches if you want extra protein, but you can add meat to the eggs themselves with this method. Just cut up some ham or bacon into small bits, then either top the scrambled egg in the mold with it, or beat it into the egg before pouring. You can do this with peppers and onions for a Southwest omelet feel, or sausage and hash browns for a classic breakfast vibe. Cheese is always a crowd pleaser, and spinach can help you get your veggies. Just be aware that the egg will cook more quickly than some mix-ins, so it's a good idea to use fully-cooked meats rather than adding raw components.
The eggs may work best for sandwiches, but you can also use these circular beauties for other dishes, ranging from ramen toppers to just fun-looking egg-bite snacks. Freeze and store them as a quick microwavable scrambled egg breakfast if you're in a hurry and don't want to make a mess in a frying pan. Place them over seasoned rice for a quirky take on omurice. Pack a little pie crust dough at the bottom of each mold to create whimsical mini quiches. Their even cook and dependable shape mean they're great to experiment with if you feel a spark of creativity. In the end, no matter what you make, you'll save time on the baking and cleaning parts, because you don't have to use 3 pans to cook these eggs.