How To Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Microwaved Mug Cake In No Time
It's easy to whip up a breakfast treat of canned cinnamon rolls in the morning. Most of the work is already done; all you have to do is crack open the can and turn on the oven. But there's a way to have a morning cinnamon roll without preheating anything or digging out a pan big enough to fit the whole can. This trick uses the concept of microwave mug cakes, like this 2-ingredient warm Oreo mug cake, as inspiration. Make a freshly baked, single-serving cinnamon roll in the microwave and you'll not only cut down on dirty dishes in the sink, you'll have a tasty breakfast treat in under two minutes.
You will have to break open a can of cinnamon rolls to make a single-serving, mug cake-style cinnamon roll, but you can easily freeze the unbaked dough for later. Store each roll individually in an airtight container. When you're ready, thaw the frozen dough before you put it in a microwave safe dish, add a little milk, then microwave for 90 seconds. Top with an icing drizzle straight out of the microwave and let that frosting melt into all the sections of the roll before you grab a fork.
How to make the absolute best canned cinnamon roll microwave mug cake
Microwave mug cake cinnamon rolls are delicious just as they are, but you can kick it up a notch with some extra mix-ins and toppings. Before you put it in the microwave, add a bit of whipping cream for an incredibly decadent cinnamon roll or your favorite creamer for a little extra flavor. Incorporate unique cinnamon roll fillings like bacon or homemade fruit sauce into the roll itself. Top with fresh fruit like bananas, raspberries, or tart cherries; or with more desert-style garnishes like crushed cookies, caramel drizzle, maple glaze, or espresso buttercream icing.
Use your best judgement on cooking times and cooling times when you're making this cinnamon roll microwave mug cake. Not all microwaves cook with the same speed and intensity, so keep an eye on the dish while it's in there and be aware that it could be really hot when it comes out. Let the dish cool before digging in, but use that lingering heat to transform your toppings into a gooey, melty garnish for your cinnamon roll.