How To Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Microwaved Mug Cake In No Time

It's easy to whip up a breakfast treat of canned cinnamon rolls in the morning. Most of the work is already done; all you have to do is crack open the can and turn on the oven. But there's a way to have a morning cinnamon roll without preheating anything or digging out a pan big enough to fit the whole can. This trick uses the concept of microwave mug cakes, like this 2-ingredient warm Oreo mug cake, as inspiration. Make a freshly baked, single-serving cinnamon roll in the microwave and you'll not only cut down on dirty dishes in the sink, you'll have a tasty breakfast treat in under two minutes.

You will have to break open a can of cinnamon rolls to make a single-serving, mug cake-style cinnamon roll, but you can easily freeze the unbaked dough for later. Store each roll individually in an airtight container. When you're ready, thaw the frozen dough before you put it in a microwave safe dish, add a little milk, then microwave for 90 seconds. Top with an icing drizzle straight out of the microwave and let that frosting melt into all the sections of the roll before you grab a fork.