The Pantry Staple That Your Canned Tuna Has Been Missing
As an easy snack or a quick protein addition to any meal, canned tuna certainly makes a splash. It doesn't need cooking and delivers a satisfying pop of salt and umami. Some canned tuna ranks a cut above the rest, but you can kick them all up a notch with one simple mix-in. Before you take a bite, add some hot sauce to the tuna. The result is extra heat and a richer, more savory flavor.
One of the biggest mistakes you can make with canned tuna is to leave it unadorned, as some brands can be bland and flavorless. By adding hot sauce, you remove the possibility of drab tuna. A hot sauce with a vinegar base, like Tabasco, Cholula, or Sriracha, is the right place to start. From there, drain a can of chunk lite or albacore tuna, and then mix it in a bowl with about two tablespoons of hot sauce (you can add more if you're a real spice fiend). That's all it takes. You can then can serve it on toast, crackers, or just eat the tuna mixture on its own.
You can also make this in a bigger batch if you're meal-prepping or are particularly hungry. Prepared spicy tuna can last for three to four days in an airtight container when placed in the fridge. This recipe may be simple, but the flavors and uses for spicy canned tuna are more complex than you might expect.
How hot sauce turns tuna into a spicy delicacy
This not-so-secret ingredient works for numerous reasons. The tang from the vinegar brings a new level of flavor to the savory umami that naturally exists in fish. Hot sauce is a bold flavor that mellows the fishiness of tuna without completely overpowering it. It's zesty in a way that coats your whole mouth with comfort food-level warmth.
Once you've spiced up your canned tuna, it can become a versatile ingredient in a number of dishes. One genius use for that can of tuna with hot sauce is in a toasty tuna salad sandwich. You can also add celery, onions, and lemon juice to create a more complex tuna salad that's perfect for picnics. Add it to noodles for a pasta bake, or put it over rice and top with nori for more of a sushi feel. It can be paleo and keto if you use the right hot sauce, so you can use it in meals that suit those dietary plans.
Once you've mastered the hot sauce addition, you can furthermodify tuna with different flavors. Substitute any mayo with Greek yogurt or sour cream for a sharper dairy bite. Add ranch for a spicy buffalo vibe, or soy sauce and sweet chili sauce for a more Asian twist. Throwing in some cut peppers and tomatoes makes this ready for no-cook tuna tacos. Just make sure you select the best possible canned brand at your grocery store, and you can start getting creative.