The Pantry Staple That Your Canned Tuna Has Been Missing

As an easy snack or a quick protein addition to any meal, canned tuna certainly makes a splash. It doesn't need cooking and delivers a satisfying pop of salt and umami. Some canned tuna ranks a cut above the rest, but you can kick them all up a notch with one simple mix-in. Before you take a bite, add some hot sauce to the tuna. The result is extra heat and a richer, more savory flavor.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with canned tuna is to leave it unadorned, as some brands can be bland and flavorless. By adding hot sauce, you remove the possibility of drab tuna. A hot sauce with a vinegar base, like Tabasco, Cholula, or Sriracha, is the right place to start. From there, drain a can of chunk lite or albacore tuna, and then mix it in a bowl with about two tablespoons of hot sauce (you can add more if you're a real spice fiend). That's all it takes. You can then can serve it on toast, crackers, or just eat the tuna mixture on its own.

You can also make this in a bigger batch if you're meal-prepping or are particularly hungry. Prepared spicy tuna can last for three to four days in an airtight container when placed in the fridge. This recipe may be simple, but the flavors and uses for spicy canned tuna are more complex than you might expect.