Give Costco Pizza Extra Crispy Crust Without Lifting A Finger

Longtime Costco shoppers know the food court is one of the best perks of being a member of the wholesale retail chain. While some love it because of its remarkable affordability (which most notably comes in the form of Costco's iconic and enduring $1.50 hot dogs), others are more than happy to point out just how tasty the other food court items are, and pizza is no exception. If you enjoy the taste of Costco's pizza but you're in the mood for a crispier bite, you don't have to do the job yourself when you get home. Instead, simply ask the Costco employee for your entree well done, and they will throw it back in the oven for a little while longer to ensure you have the perfect pizza for your taste.

This secret strategy is one used by many lovers of Costco pizza, but it should be used at the correct time to avoid upsetting the people behind the counter. Asking for well-done pizza should ideally only be done when the food court isn't overly busy, as the oven likely won't have enough room to cook a pizza for any longer than the allotted time during a rush. This is especially important to remember if you're looking to get an entire pie made well-done, although many people recommend getting single slices of pizza from Costco regardless of how you want them cooked.