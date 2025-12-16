Give Costco Pizza Extra Crispy Crust Without Lifting A Finger
Longtime Costco shoppers know the food court is one of the best perks of being a member of the wholesale retail chain. While some love it because of its remarkable affordability (which most notably comes in the form of Costco's iconic and enduring $1.50 hot dogs), others are more than happy to point out just how tasty the other food court items are, and pizza is no exception. If you enjoy the taste of Costco's pizza but you're in the mood for a crispier bite, you don't have to do the job yourself when you get home. Instead, simply ask the Costco employee for your entree well done, and they will throw it back in the oven for a little while longer to ensure you have the perfect pizza for your taste.
This secret strategy is one used by many lovers of Costco pizza, but it should be used at the correct time to avoid upsetting the people behind the counter. Asking for well-done pizza should ideally only be done when the food court isn't overly busy, as the oven likely won't have enough room to cook a pizza for any longer than the allotted time during a rush. This is especially important to remember if you're looking to get an entire pie made well-done, although many people recommend getting single slices of pizza from Costco regardless of how you want them cooked.
Other ways to upgrade Costco's food court pizza
Getting your pizza made well-done is likely the biggest change to the menu item you can ask for from a Costco employee, so any further upgrades are completely up to you. Luckily, people have found that there's plenty of room to level up a Costco pizza without leaving the building if you plan accordingly. For starters, while some locations never brought them back after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, using Costco's diced onions on your pizza is a great way to improve the food court staple. The onions — which are intended to be added to hot dogs — are free of charge, making their addition as a topping to your pizza a simultaneously delicious and cost-effective choice on your next Costco visit.
Alternatively, you can look to the store's aisles for a way to make your pizza even more delectable. While adding some high-quality asiago, mozzarella, or feta cheese can turn the simple food court item into a real treat for you to enjoy, you can also find great toppings like jalapenos, basil, or spinach to add to the mix. Or, if you want to pack your pizza with tons of protein and flavor, getting your hands on one of Costco's rotisserie chickens and shredding it on top of the pie could be just what you're looking for.