Thin Pizza Offers A Crunchy Crust, But Don't Ruin The Whole Thing By Making This Mistake

Pillowy pan, charred Neapolitan, crisp yet foldable New York style, fluffy Sicilian, or crackery tavern style; there's a type of pizza out there for every pie lover, and that's before we even get to the toppings. If you like your homemade 'za on the thin side, it's important to take a measured approach.

According to the culinary director of Prince St. Pizza, Rob Gentile, making homemade pizza with a thin crust comes with its own unique set of difficulties. "Thin crust is challenging to work with, because, well, it's thin," Gentile told The Takeout. "When the dough is stretched very thin, it becomes much harder to handle."

That delicate nature means that it can't stand up to an abundance of toppings. "This crust can only handle so much weight," he explained. Keeping the quantity in mind is key to the success and structural integrity of the finished pie. Overdo it on the toppings and you'll likely end up with a failing crust soaked in sad, spoonable pizza soup. If you want to bite into a slice of restaurant-worthy crispy pizza instead of a slippery pile of toppings and a soggy crust, just exercise some restraint.