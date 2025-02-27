How To Make Crispy Restaurant-Worthy Pizza Without The Stone

Creating a perfectly crispy, slightly fluffy, flavorful homemade pizza crust that mimics your favorite sit-down restaurant is feasible. In an exclusive interview for The Takeout, Nicole Bean, owner and operator of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana in Houston, Texas, shares that using a cast iron pan — and the correct oven temperature — is key.

Bean says that cooking a pie at high heat "can provide crispier crusts," depending on the "style and hydration" of your pizza dough. For example, baking a pizza at 525 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes will yield a crunchy crust with a light, airy center. Bean says it's possible to achieve the same results while cooking a pizza at lower temperatures for longer. A good rule of thumb is to set the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. In both cases, a generous drizzle of quality olive oil helps to sear the pie for that perfectly crisp edge.