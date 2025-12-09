The 14 Best College Bars In The US

We have featured dive bars across the U.S. you need to visit, but what about all the college kids? After all, few things capture the spirit of campus life quite like a great college bar.

With thousands of colleges across the country, and even more bars claiming to be the spot to go to, finding the cream of the crop takes more than closing your eyes, throwing a dart at the map, and hoping for the best. That's why we are here. We searched high and low, rifling through local newspaper and magazine reviews, student-written blogs, and (of course) local community recommendations.

Most importantly, we dug into the places real students rave about online, those college bars that consistently earn genuine praise from the people who know them best. A few, you could say, are even storied bars where U.S. history was made. According to those in the know, these 14 picks represent where you have got to be. As always, this article ends with our methodology.