The 14 Best College Bars In The US

We have featured dive bars across the U.S. you need to visit, but what about all the college kids? After all, few things capture the spirit of campus life quite like a great college bar.
With thousands of colleges across the country, and even more bars claiming to be the spot to go to, finding the cream of the crop takes more than closing your eyes, throwing a dart at the map, and hoping for the best. That's why we are here. We searched high and low, rifling through local newspaper and magazine reviews, student-written blogs, and (of course) local community recommendations.
Most importantly, we dug into the places real students rave about online, those college bars that consistently earn genuine praise from the people who know them best. A few, you could say, are even storied bars where U.S. history was made. According to those in the know, these 14 picks represent where you have got to be. As always, this article ends with our methodology.
1. SkyBar Café
SkyBar Café isn't a run-of-the-mill post-game option in Auburn, Alabama. Ask anyone in the know, and they'll tell you, SkyBar the place to be. It's where the fun shifts into high gear after a football game wraps up with the traditional toilet paper rolling of Toomer's Corner. Once that happens, like clockwork, the crowds make their way toward College Street — where the majority inevitably meander their way to make merry at SkyBar Café.
SkyBar Café is consistently listed among the favorite hangouts of SEC party schools, and repeatedly recognized as one of the best college bars in the country. Why is it so beloved? You could say that Sky Bar Café earns its reputation through a winning combination of generous size, good energy, and endless ways to celebrate. The bar has an impressively sprawling layout, showcasing multiple rooms, huge projection screens, a rooftop patio, and even a dance floor.
Local outlets often highlight SkyBar Café for the role it plays in Auburn's game day culture, calling it the city's busiest watch party destination. Students and visitors alike back up that assertion with glowing praise, with many even calling it the greatest bar in America. It's also easy to find compliments about the friendly staff, and reliably upbeat service. And anyone who usually avoids live bands at bars should know that at least one reviewer on TikTok has admitted that they were among them before SkyBar converted them.
(334) 734-5155
136 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn, AL 36830
2. Kings Live Music
Kings Live Music sets itself apart by being the rare college bar that doubles as a full-scale entertainment hub. Its location near the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College, and Central Baptist College make it a go-to pick for students who love live music. And who doesn't love live music?
Considered among the top live music bars in the region, Kings knows exactly what it is doing. It leans hard into what students and locals seek most: good bands, great drinks, and an atmosphere that just feels good. Music has a way of putting everyone in a great mood, and Kings Live Music captures that effervescent energy. The beloved venue regularly pulses with live shows featuring a wide variety of artists, ranging from local favorites to traveling acts, all backed by amazing bartenders.
Beyond the stage, Kings offers plenty of breathing room, which is always a welcome relief to packed revelers. There's a spacious patio perfect for cooling off between sets, plus options for cornhole, arcade games, and an upstairs balcony party room. Certain days of the week are especially spirited, thanks to karaoke, and open jam sessions that reliably draw college students ready to showcase their (perhaps questionable but enthusiastic) pipes.
(501) 205-8512
1020 Front St., Conway, AR 72032
3. Buckhorn Bar and Parlor
Established in 1900, and even listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Buckhorn Bar and Parlor takes pride in the fact that it is the oldest in Laramie. This tried-and-true downtown classic has seen generations of Wyoming students wander in (and then stumble out) its doors, and fans continue to sing its praises online. It's where to go to enjoy big crowds gathered for football games, high energy on draft nights, and a steady stream of students sidling up to the bar.
The Parlor upstairs also carries a fascinating backstory, having once served as a brothel until the 1950s, before eventually becoming the late-night dance space students circle back to on weekends. Not one to be shy about its checkered past, Buckhorn fully embraces its identity as a true Old West dive, complete with sticky floors that reviewers mention affectionately. Meanwhile, the drink menu pays tribute to local distilling heritage with libations made with local spirits. They make fitting companions to a bar with more than a century of (shady) character.
(307) 742-3554
114 E. Ivinson Ave., Laramie, WY 82070
4. Fred's in Tigerland
Every LSU student knows Fred's in Tigerland. Founded in 1982, this favored haunt is often cited as one of the best college bars in America, a claim echoed by podcast personalities, SEC reviews, and countless students who swear (literally) that it's the best bar on the planet. Regional publications rank it as a top contender in the area, and locals consistently name it the place to go when asked where to drink in Baton Rouge.
Fred's has distinguished itself by going above and beyond the usual drinking and dancing. Its screwdrivers are made with fresh-squeezed orange juice, and are something of a signature classic. Meanwhile, its 20-and-up age policy keeps the crowd slightly older than you'll find at neighboring restaurants. Live concerts and drink specials give LSU fans a reason to return, especially after football games, when the place becomes a hotspot for dancing, celebrating, and post-winning revelry (or post-loss whinery.)
(225) 478-2345
1184 Bob Pettit Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70820
5. The Boot
Since 1965, The Boot has been woven so tightly into New Orleans' campus culture that folks joke that their college careers begin and end here. Sitting just steps from Tulane, and Loyola University, this family-owned bar, grill, and late-night haven has spent decades perfecting its formula. And the result is the most fantastic, iconic college hangout in town.
So, what is The Boot's magic recipe? It starts with unbeatable happy hour drink specials, then adds a dance floor that stays packed, and tops it all off with the kind of vibe that only New Orleans can seem to pull off: full of kinetic energy that somehow remains chill, without everything going off the rails. (But legend has it, the crowd got rowdy when the pizza place next door was reviewed live by Barstool Sports.)
The Boot draws everyone to its door, from college freshmen keen to discover their first favorite bar, to alumni reliving cherished memories of their favorite old haunt. From massive pregame parties (that hopefully follow the 5 commandments of proper football tailgating) to mellow gatherings for mimosas (the famous two-ingredient cocktail we all adore), The Boot knows exactly how to match each moment.
(504) 866-9008
1039 Broadway St., New Orleans, LA 70118
6. The Sink
The Sink is one of those rare college destinations that has outgrown simple classification. Is it a bar? A restaurant? A piece of campus history? A living art gallery? The answer is yes, on all counts.
Since 1923, this quirky institution has been the unofficial living room of University of Colorado Boulder students, alumni, locals, and curious visitors who wander up The Hill looking for an authentic taste of Old Boulder. Step inside, and time tells its story through the murals, graffiti, doodles, and signatures that stretch across walls, and even the ceiling. Many celebrities (and even Barack Obama) have passed through these hallowed doors. But no celeb name resonates here quite like that of Robert Redford, who once worked as a janitor at The Sink before becoming, well, Robert Redford.
History alone isn't what keeps The Sink among the most packed places in town. Its famously hearty food (like pizza, burgers, and the most comforting mac and cheese) makes it a go-to establishment, especially during happy hour. The patio fills to capacity whenever the sun's out, and the bar's cocktails (along with its thoughtful list of non-alcoholic options) are more than able to satisfy every type of drinker.
(303) 444-7465
1165 13th St., Boulder, CO 80302
7. The Wagon Wheel
The Wagon Wheel, affectionately nicknamed "The Wheel," is a college bar whose reputation has achieved mythic proportions. Established in 1955, this Lawrence landmark combines old-school charm with the kind of energy that only a tried-and-true college bar can conjure. KU gear coat the walls, vintage wagon wheel chandeliers hang overhead, and the whole place oozes scrappy hometown spirit.
Daytime customers can expect to enjoy mouthwatering burgers, like the Wang Burger, created in 1978 by a bartender known as The Wanger, and mentioned on air by ESPN commentators. Come nightfall, the grills switch to pizza, and crowds clamor to get a slice before heading to the dance floor or bar. The Wheel's legendary appeal also comes from its celebrity sightings (fans have been known to spot Travis Kelce here.) It was a Barstool Best Bar runner-up in 2020, and continues to be the spot KU students reference when reminiscing about their classic college nights.
(785) 841-0488
507 W. 14th St., Lawrence, KS 66044
8. Rick's American Cafe
With locations in Ann Arbor, and East Lansing, Rick's American Cafe has long been the place for Michigan students who want to dance, and let loose. Ann Arbor's Rick's, especially, holds a near-mythic place in local student lore. It's won accolades for having the best nightlife, and also earned a reputation for featuring lines that snake around the block. And once you descend those steep stairs, and head into the basement, you're in a world that is unmistakably Michigan. Purple strobe lights, multiple bars, sunken dance floors, an elevated stage, and themed nights set the stoked-on-college tone, while friendly bartenders sling fan favorites.
Much of Rick's appeal lies in its ability to offer fun times for revelers, and weirdly sentimental nostalgia. Seriously, some alumni talk about this bar the way people talk about the beloved summer camp of their youth (they got into some scrapes, had a great time, and left with plenty of stories to tell.) Heck, folks have even written long reflections about the bar's signature offerings, sticky floors, and oddly affectionate community vibe. Named one of America's top 25 college bars, Rick's continues to be the place where Wolverines meet for a wild night.
9. 901 Bar and Grill
For generations of USC Trojans, 901 Bar and Grill (or simply the Nine-Oh to those in the know) has been a mainstay in their college experience. Located just steps from the Los Angeles campus, the Nine-Oh remains the quintessential student dive, complete with sticky floors, effusive game-day energy, and the promise of endless supplies of cold beer, cheesy pizza, and crowds of fans erupting in unison as the Trojans take the field.
Happy hour's are legendary here, because who doesn't love to come and get their drink on, especially when there's a humdinger of a deal involved? Regulars also appreciate the friendly staff, karaoke nights, and the fact that there are always several TVs streaming every game imaginable. Over on TikTok, meanwhile, you'll find a long scroll of nostalgic odes from alumni who clearly think of this as their college bar, proof that the Nine-Oh is inseparable from USC memories.
(213) 745-7900
2902 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90007
10. Eskimo Joe's
Few college bars carry the longevity or deep cultural impact of Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater. What began in 1975 as a spontaneous idea between two recent OSU grads has blossomed into a multigenerational institution now famous for its beer, unbeatable good vibes, and iconic smiling logo of Eskimo Joe with his dog, Buffy. Today, Eskimo Joe's is a beloved multitasker — part restaurant, part live-music hub, and (most recently) part nationally recognized merch brand.
From the start, Eskimo Joe's stood out, mostly because it kept things super simple, opening with nothing but cold beer, great music, and a hand-drawn logo that locals adored instantly. When the national drinking age changed in the early 1980s, instead of fading, Joe's reinvented itself, adding food, welcoming families, and ultimately creating its legendary cheese fries, which achieved cult status after President George H.W. Bush shouted them out during an OSU commencement speech. Overnight, those cheese-covered tater sticks became the bar's signature item, but Eskimo Joe's is also a music landmark, and a big destination on game days, when its corner of Elm Street turns into a frenzy of orange-and-black pride.
(405) 372-8896
501 W. Elm St., Stillwater, OK 4075
11. Cain & Abel's
In West Campus, where Longhorn pride hums through every block, Cain & Abel's has been proudly standing (and slinging spirits) since 1991. The bar relocated in 2023 just two blocks west, but nothing but the address changed, luckily, and it has kept every ounce of its original rizz intact.
Step inside this bar, and you'll immediately clock where its loyalties lie, as the atmosphere feels unmistakably UT, complete with thumping music, mingling crowds, and bartenders (especially the famous RJ) pouring drinks with expert acumen. But Cain & Abel's is perhaps best known for its ties to a sacred campus tradition, the legendary Dollar Beer Night, when students line up along 24th Street for the cheapest, liveliest night out in Austin.
The patio remains one of the hottest gathering spots, routinely packed with patrons, especially on game days, and during late nights when the Longhorns dominate big screens. Tailgates, watch parties, board game nights, and post-exam celebrations have all shaped its legacy, and some students even joke about getting a Cain & Abel's tattoo to commemorate their time there. Now, that is love, or at least some hardcore commitment to a college bar.
(512) 476-3201
907 W. 24th St., Austin, TX 78705
12. The Kollege Klub
Affectionately known as The KK, The Kollege Klub has been a Madison institution since 1953. Founded by Jack Meier, and carried forward across four generations of Meier family ownership, The KK built its reputation as a welcoming, unpretentious gathering place for Badgers of every era.
Originally located on State Street, The KK moved to its current corner at Lake and Langdon in 1972, and thus it was firmly planted right at the heart of campus life. Over the years, the bar has become synonymous with UW pride, with fans flooding in to celebrate everything from hockey national titles, to Rose Bowl victories. After countless unforgettable game days, and those in between, the venue has solidified its place as the quintessential Badger sports bar. Today, The Kollege Klub remains a surefire choice for students seeking spirited nights, great specials, Badger camaraderie, and a sense of belonging.
(608) 257-3611
529 N. Lake St., Madison, WI 53703
13. Harry's Chocolate Shop
With roots stretching back to 1932, Harry's Chocolate Shop is one of the country's most storied college bars. It began as one of America's old-school ice cream parlors, but was transformed after Prohibition into Purdue's most iconic watering hole, thanks to founder Harry Marack Sr.'s decision to swap sodas for beer, and relocate to bustling State Street.
Ever since, Harry's has been a local legend, with generations of Boilermakers basically having the bar's slogan,"Go Ugly Early," tattooed on their hearts. On game days, students line up hours in advance, sometimes in freezing weather, crowds huddled around heaters, laughing through the cold because the experience is clearly worth every minute. As for alumni, they return year after year, stoked to step firmly into the land of nostalgia as they stand in the same line they did decades earlier. Harry's has cemented itself as so much more than a bar to these folks, thanks to its history, and the community vibe that brings college students together in every type of weather.
(765) 743-1467
329 W. State St., West Lafayette, IN 47906
14. The Tombs
Deep beneath an historic 1700s townhouse lies The Tombs, the legendary Georgetown University student haunt that is considered to be one of the best college bars in the nation. For more than 60 years, The Tombs has been central to Georgetown tradition. Students celebrate their 21st birthdays here with a famous forehead stamp marking their first official night, and on weekends, there's trivia, a cappella nights, and an open dance floor that turns the subterranean bar into a hive of buzzing campus energy.
The Tombs is also a sanctuary for sports fans, a gathering point to let off steam after stressful exams, a hub for student performances, and even a home for friendships forged over late-night burgers, and beers. The most cherished tradition, though, is definitely the 99 Days Club. This senior-year ritual is when students attempt to visit The Tombs every day for the 99 days leading up to graduation. Make it all the way, and your name is immortalized on a plaque — a coveted badge of honor that generations of Hoyas proudly display.
(202) 337-6668
1226 36th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20007
Methodology
When working to identify the best college bars in the U.S., our research included combing through news articles, local magazine features, and community reporting that highlighted each bar's reputation, and its role in campus culture. We analyzed social media buzz from students, alumni, and visiting fans who shared their favorite hangouts, especially on game days, and for post-game celebrations. We reviewed online ratings, firsthand commentary, and recurring praise that revealed which bars consistently deliver memorable experiences. Together, these sources helped us to pinpoint the true standouts.