Never Buy A Case Of Beer That's Located In This Area Of The Store

Although beer doesn't really go bad in the way that meat or fruit does, it can warp in flavor to the point where it's no longer drinkable. This happens occasionally when beer is exposed to bacterial contamination but more often when it's left in the sun for any amount of time. Strong sunlight has ultraviolet rays that can penetrate bottles, causing a chemical reaction inside. The UV-B in sunlight causes the alpha acids in the hops to photooxidize and react with sulfur contained in the malt. This leads to a strong, skunky smell and a weird flavor from a newly formed compound, 3-methyl-2-butene-1-thiol (MBT). The reaction can happen in just minutes under the right conditions, so even beer left briefly in a window can start to taste off.

While some stores do use UV-resistant glass for their front windows, many don't, and it can be hard to tell without asking. Darker-colored bottles and cans may slow the rays from getting inside to the beer, but they aren't foolproof either. So, display beer is generally not worth the risk if you're seeking quality.

With the UV rays, the sun supplies a lot of heat that accelerates chemical reactions, such as those caused by ultraviolet rays, making skunkiness occur more rapidly. It can also cause faster aging, which means less carbonation and a stale taste. In the summer, even modern double-pane windows can get incredibly hot sometimes. To make absolutely sure you don't accidentally pick up a case of funky, flat drinks, only buy beer away from the windows. Once home, you can make beer storage simple by keeping it in a cool place and away from natural light.