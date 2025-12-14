The WWII-Era 'Emergency Steak' Made With An Unexpected Breakfast Ingredient

During the Second World War, Americans' lives changed whether they were personally fighting overseas or not. One major change on the home front was in how people ate. During the war, rationing meant that families could only purchase limited amounts of things like meat, butter, and sugar since much of the food produced in the country was needed to feed the military. Due to the limits placed on them, home cooks came up with inventive ways to stretch rationed items into full meals. One of those meals was Emergency Steak which used shredded wheat alongside beef.

This surprising combination was about texture as well as flavor. And while the dish was called Emergency Steak and shaped to resemble a T-bone steak, it was actually closer to a meatloaf. To make emergency steak, mix ground beef with Wheaties, chopped onion, a little milk, and salt and pepper to taste. This mixture can be shaped into a patty roughly the shape of a T-bone steak and then broiled at a high heat. The result is a bit different from a real cut of steak, but still manages to be a tasty, flavorful meal for lunch or dinner — or even breakfast for a variation on steak and eggs.