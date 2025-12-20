The Old-School Southern Classic That Was Johnny Cash's Go-To Comfort Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It may not come naturally to associate Johnny Cash with good eating. After all, the Man in Black famously wrote songs like "Folsom Prison Blues," and prison food doesn't sound appetizing, while "Ring of Fire" might make you worry about indigestion burn, burn, burning. But in his personal life, Johnny Cash had favorite foods just like anyone else and even put some of them down in a family cookbook. One of Johnny Cash's favorite vintage country dishes was a southern recipe that is worth whipping up yourself, possibly with a Johnny Cash album playing in the background while you cook. Cash loved a pan of skillet cornbread with white cheddar cheese, onions, and jalapeño peppers.

This spicy take is a long way away from sweet and savory maple syrup cornbread, and the recipe can be found in "The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook," complete with stories from son John Carter Cash. Apparently, not only did his father love this cornbread recipe, but he also had an unusual way of eating it: He would take a slice of cornbread, crumble it into a glass of buttermilk, and eat the mixture with a spoon.