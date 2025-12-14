Easily Give Dishes A Kick Of Heat By Storing This Canned Ingredient In The Freezer

Ready to bring the heat? Even if you're not someone who has a library of hot sauces or always has a batch of homemade salsa in the fridge, you might still like a little kick of spice in your meals from time to time. Canned chipotles in adobo are a great way to add in a bit of heat as well as a smoky flavor to anything from tuna salad to chipotle and tequila steak fajitas. Having some on hand means you can easily enliven a spicy tomato sauce to serve with meatballs or give soup a smoky overhaul.

But if you're cooking for one or only want a small amount of spice, you may be hesitant to break into the full can of chipotles in adobo you've been keeping in your pantry for just a small amount of chiles. That's why you should be freezing your canned chipotles in adobo so you can add a little whenever the craving strikes.

While you may have heard warnings against freezing canned food, the issue behind that advice isn't about the food itself; it's about the can. Canned foods can expand when frozen, potentially causing the can to burst. However, if you remove your chipotles in adobo from their can and put them in a freezer bag or other freezer-safe container, you can store them for a lengthy amount of time. Just cut or chip off pieces to defrost and cook when you need them.