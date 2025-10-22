Give Soup A Smoky Overhaul With This Flavorful Canned Ingredient
As the weather grows colder, "soup season" gets underway, and many home cooks are getting out their favorite recipes, from creamy and comforting clam chowder to savory and soothing miso. While there are as many recipes as there are people who cook soups, many favorites will be made even tastier with a touch of heat and smoke, which is why you should keep a can of chipotles in adobo sauce in your pantry. These hot peppers in a smoky sauce are shelf-stable and can add heat and flavor without being too hot to handle.
Traditionally, canned chipotles in adobo are an ingredient in Mexican or southwestern-inspired soups. You can include them in classics like tortilla soup or even as a way to spice up your favorite store-bought soups such as black bean for an easy, tasty meal. However, you can also use chipotles adobo to bring a kick to soups that might surprise you, including adding them to a simple tomato recipe that becomes a smoky, flavorful treat. You can even add them to ramen, which can turn into a Mexican-Japanese fusion meal with some canned chipotles in adobo alongside traditional toppings like marinated ramen eggs and sliced spring onion.
Canned chiles in adobo can enliven other dishes besides soup
Can't get enough of that smoky, spicy flavor? Canned chipotles in adobo aren't just for soups; they can bring a kick to casseroles, add heat to Taco Tuesday, or turn side dishes into the star of a meal. Try an enchilada casserole with canned chipotles in adobo for a dish that's simultaneously spicy and exciting but also a warming comfort meal. On the other hand, you can jazz up a side of black beans with some chipotles in adobo to serve alongside a main dish, or even cook up a batch of spicy meatballs with a chipotles-in-adobo-infused tomato sauce to serve over rice or pasta, or even as an appetizer.
Chipotles in adobo also make a great addition to sauces and condiments. One popular way to use them (especially if you have only part of a can after making soup or another dish with them) is in a homemade salsa, whether you like traditional, tomato-based salsas or those with a bit of sweetness, like pineapple salsa, where the tangy fruit is balanced by the smoky chipotles. Other condiments that can benefit from chipotles in adobo include barbecue sauces and marinade to bring smoke and spice to meats and poultry, or even fig-chipotle jam, where the heat, sweet, and smoke combine to make a preserve that pairs well with creamy sharp cheese or a charcuterie board.