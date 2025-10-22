Give Soup A Smoky Overhaul With This Flavorful Canned Ingredient

As the weather grows colder, "soup season" gets underway, and many home cooks are getting out their favorite recipes, from creamy and comforting clam chowder to savory and soothing miso. While there are as many recipes as there are people who cook soups, many favorites will be made even tastier with a touch of heat and smoke, which is why you should keep a can of chipotles in adobo sauce in your pantry. These hot peppers in a smoky sauce are shelf-stable and can add heat and flavor without being too hot to handle.

Traditionally, canned chipotles in adobo are an ingredient in Mexican or southwestern-inspired soups. You can include them in classics like tortilla soup or even as a way to spice up your favorite store-bought soups such as black bean for an easy, tasty meal. However, you can also use chipotles adobo to bring a kick to soups that might surprise you, including adding them to a simple tomato recipe that becomes a smoky, flavorful treat. You can even add them to ramen, which can turn into a Mexican-Japanese fusion meal with some canned chipotles in adobo alongside traditional toppings like marinated ramen eggs and sliced spring onion.