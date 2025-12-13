Here's What To Do With That One Leftover Hot Dog Bun In Your Pantry

It's a melancholy moment in the breadbox: after a barbecue, you've put the ketchup, mustard, and relish back in the fridge, and cleared the table, but a single, sad hot dog bun remains. It happens — and not because you made this common hot dog bun mistake. Nobody likes food waste, but a single hot dog bun doesn't have much potential before it goes stale. But what if you could take this leftover food and make something even better? A solitary bun might not be much of a snack, but it can be turned into bread crumbs — which can then coat chicken parmesan or top mac and cheese.

To make breadcrumbs out of a leftover hot dog bun, it's okay to let it go a little stale so that it crumbles more easily. Beyond that, the process is simple. Either cut the bun into small cubes or tear it into chunks, then put the pieces into a food processor. Pulse until you have a fine crumb. If you're not planning to use your breadcrumbs straight away, store them in an airtight container until you need them.