Here's What To Do With That One Leftover Hot Dog Bun In Your Pantry
It's a melancholy moment in the breadbox: after a barbecue, you've put the ketchup, mustard, and relish back in the fridge, and cleared the table, but a single, sad hot dog bun remains. It happens — and not because you made this common hot dog bun mistake. Nobody likes food waste, but a single hot dog bun doesn't have much potential before it goes stale. But what if you could take this leftover food and make something even better? A solitary bun might not be much of a snack, but it can be turned into bread crumbs — which can then coat chicken parmesan or top mac and cheese.
To make breadcrumbs out of a leftover hot dog bun, it's okay to let it go a little stale so that it crumbles more easily. Beyond that, the process is simple. Either cut the bun into small cubes or tear it into chunks, then put the pieces into a food processor. Pulse until you have a fine crumb. If you're not planning to use your breadcrumbs straight away, store them in an airtight container until you need them.
More ways to use leftover hot dog buns
While homemade breadcrumbs are a great way to use a leftover hot dog bun, they're not the only thing you can create by repurposing this iconic, oblong roll. Hot dog buns are, at their core, a type of bread, so they can be a great base for dishes like French toast, deliciously sweet desserts, and garlic bread. While these dishes typically need several hot dog buns to make, rather than just one, you can put the pack of bread to good use if you aren't particularly craving meat.
Another clever way to use hot dog buns is in hearty casserole-style dishes. Casseroles often use cubed bread as a base to bind other ingredients. One classic example is dressing (or stuffing, as some call it) served during the holidays. However, it doesn't need to be Christmas — or an evening meal — to enjoy this type of hot dog bun-based dish. In fact, one of the best ways to take advantage of your leftover buns is by elevating your breakfast casserole, layering them with eggs, cheese, and other savory ingredients to serve with your morning coffee.