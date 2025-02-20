The Hot Dog Bun Mistake That's Ruining Your Experience
The mouthful of bread at the beginning or end of a hot dog ruins the entire experience. That experience is the meaty, condiment-covered food that is a guilty pleasure or a whole meal, depending on the style of hotdog. But even chili dogs and Chicago dogs have their limits when it comes to buns that are bigger than the hotdogs they serve.
It's a common mistake for hot dog cooks at home to buy hot dogs and buns separately without making sure that they both are the same size. The brands don't make it easy. The bun's size and number of buns in a package often vary by bakery, like the way hot dog numbers and size offerings often vary by brand. Fortunately, finding the dogs that fit the buns and vice versa is not a challenging task. But, it is a necessary one if you want a full and satisfying hot dog eating experience.
The history and a hack for the hot dog and bun problem
The disconnect between hot dog buns and hot dogs is an age-old controversy. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, bakers used to make the buns in "clusters of four pans designed to hold eight rolls." Many companies still use those same pans. Others have expanded to 10 and 12 bun pans, but the number is not uniform. So, watch the number of buns in the package when you are at the grocery store. At the same time, hot dog packages are not uniform. Manufacturers decided on 10 hot dogs in a package around 1940, but they are often sold in one-pound packages that can hold eight dogs instead of 10. One industry did not consult the other in these decisions, hence the disconnect between the number and size of both hot dogs and buns.
If you do end up with buns that are longer than the hot dogs that are meant to go in them, there is a hack to maintain flavor throughout the hot dog. Try splitting the hot dog in half, down the length of it. Cook as you usually would. Then, place the two slices in the bun but in an offset position, making sure the tip of each slice touches the end of the bun on each side. Next, put on the toppings and condiments and enjoy. Every bite will contain meat and condiments, giving you the best hot dog-eating experience.