The Hot Dog Bun Mistake That's Ruining Your Experience

The disconnect between hot dog buns and hot dogs is an age-old controversy. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, bakers used to make the buns in "clusters of four pans designed to hold eight rolls." Many companies still use those same pans. Others have expanded to 10 and 12 bun pans, but the number is not uniform. So, watch the number of buns in the package when you are at the grocery store. At the same time, hot dog packages are not uniform. Manufacturers decided on 10 hot dogs in a package around 1940, but they are often sold in one-pound packages that can hold eight dogs instead of 10. One industry did not consult the other in these decisions, hence the disconnect between the number and size of both hot dogs and buns.

If you do end up with buns that are longer than the hot dogs that are meant to go in them, there is a hack to maintain flavor throughout the hot dog. Try splitting the hot dog in half, down the length of it. Cook as you usually would. Then, place the two slices in the bun but in an offset position, making sure the tip of each slice touches the end of the bun on each side. Next, put on the toppings and condiments and enjoy. Every bite will contain meat and condiments, giving you the best hot dog-eating experience.