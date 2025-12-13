These 2-Ingredient Banana Pancakes Are The Perfect Before-School Breakfast

As far as breakfasts go, pancakes are one of the supreme meals. Whether you're getting ready to go back to school or finishing your last day of college, pancakes hit the spot. If you want to get the most out of pancakes, they should be made with nutritious ingredients and health-boosting toppings. You can say goodbye to boring pancakes with one simple swap that both adults and kids will love by substituting in bananas for the base.

Many people don't know you can use bananas in place of flour for certain recipes. Pancakes are one such recipe, meaning you really only need two ingredients to make banana pancakes: a ripe banana and two eggs. If you want a richer flavor, you can consider adding a little vanilla or honey, but they aren't really necessary for a sweet result.

To make banana pancakes in a flash so you're not late for school or work, simply take a ripe banana and mash it up thoroughly with a fork or in a blender. It may be a little lumpy, but that's ok. If your bananas are still slightly green and hard to mash, consider using an air fryer for a quick banana ripening fix. Mix in two eggs and stir until they are completely incorporated and the mixture resembles pancake batter. Then, cook them like regular pancakes in a hot, greased pan or on a griddle. Flip them gently after a minute or two (once you see tiny bubbles) and serve them up hot. You can top them with more banana slices, syrup, or jam for an absolutely scrumptious morning meal.