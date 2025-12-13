These 2-Ingredient Banana Pancakes Are The Perfect Before-School Breakfast
As far as breakfasts go, pancakes are one of the supreme meals. Whether you're getting ready to go back to school or finishing your last day of college, pancakes hit the spot. If you want to get the most out of pancakes, they should be made with nutritious ingredients and health-boosting toppings. You can say goodbye to boring pancakes with one simple swap that both adults and kids will love by substituting in bananas for the base.
Many people don't know you can use bananas in place of flour for certain recipes. Pancakes are one such recipe, meaning you really only need two ingredients to make banana pancakes: a ripe banana and two eggs. If you want a richer flavor, you can consider adding a little vanilla or honey, but they aren't really necessary for a sweet result.
To make banana pancakes in a flash so you're not late for school or work, simply take a ripe banana and mash it up thoroughly with a fork or in a blender. It may be a little lumpy, but that's ok. If your bananas are still slightly green and hard to mash, consider using an air fryer for a quick banana ripening fix. Mix in two eggs and stir until they are completely incorporated and the mixture resembles pancake batter. Then, cook them like regular pancakes in a hot, greased pan or on a griddle. Flip them gently after a minute or two (once you see tiny bubbles) and serve them up hot. You can top them with more banana slices, syrup, or jam for an absolutely scrumptious morning meal.
Banana pancakes are a delicious and nutritious option
For those of you who got hesitant the moment you saw the word "banana," you should do your best to get over your banana hangups for good and healthy reasons. For one thing, banana pancakes are far more nutrient-rich than their buttermilk counterparts. Bananas are high in fiber and potassium without having tons of fat or refined sugar. The eggs offer protein and the finished pancakes are great at boosting energy so you won't fall asleep halfway through your day. For diabetics, they also have a lower glycemic index, which makes them a safely craveable breakfast option. The final product is also gluten and dairy-free, for those with intolerances. Banana pancakes taste good and fill you up without empty calories, making it easy to get a serving of fruit first thing in the morning.
Maybe you want to make this recipe a little fancier, though. Not to worry, that's easy to do. One common mistake you might be making with pancakes is including high-fat or sugar ingredients. Instead of going with sugary chocolate chips, try adding nuts, raisins, or blueberries to bump up the nutrition factor even higher. Mix in some granola or oats to increase your fiber intake or make your pancakes feel festive by mixing pumpkin pie spices or mashed pumpkin itself into the batter. As far as toppings go, these go great with a healthy dollop of peanut butter or sliced strawberries. If you like your pancakes extra fluffy, include a pinch of baking powder for a bit more puffiness. Feel free to experiment, just remember to get to class before the bell rings.