The Spicy Upgrade Your Potato Salad Needs Is A Mexican Staple

Cue the sad violins: We've all seen that dejected tub of potato salad languishing on the potluck table. Blandly beige or vaguely yellow with nary a hint of crunch, herb, spice, or personality, it's no wonder potato salad never gets asked to dance. But this side dish doesn't have to be boring, especially not when you take advantage of this pantry-friendly Mexican ingredient.

There are lots of reasons why you should keep a can of chipotles in adobo sauce in your pantry, spicing up one-note potato salad being chief among them. Of course, this ingredient brings pleasant heat, but the starchy potatoes and creamy mayonnaise balance it out, allowing the subtle fruity sweetness, deep smokiness, and tangy qualities to come through, too.

Chipotles are smoked and dried jalapeño peppers, and the adobo sauce is the liquid that they are rehydrated and canned in — it's typically made with a combination of tomatoes, vinegar, garlic, and seasonings. The small cans (usually around 7 ounces) will contain up to about eight chile peppers. The chiles themselves hold most of the heat — chop up one or two per pound of potatoes, and stir them right into your mayo-based dressing. For a milder take, add a spoonful of the adobo sauce at a time, tasting as you go. You can also puree the contents of the entire can for a chipotle sauce with a medium heat level that's easy to incorporate.