It's Easy To Make Thin, Watery Canned Soup So Much Richer

Canned soup gets high marks for convenience, but I think we can all agree that sometimes it's not exactly the most flavor-packed product you can buy. Fortunately, canned soup is an easy thing to fortify to your liking, so if you've come across one that needs more body or personality, we've got some suggestions for you. We spoke to Katie Vine, cook and recipe blogger at Dinners Done Quick, for some of her personal solutions to improve a thin or otherwise bland soup.

Vine said she likes adding dairy to some soups, where the flavor pairing is appropriate. "Adding fat-free half and half is my favorite, making it richer without adding a ton more fat. I also like cream cheese (especially herb and garlic flavor), as it thickens the soup as well, while making it richer and adding flavor," she shared. Store-bought soups like tomato, chicken and wild rice, chowders, chicken noodle, lentil, and any creamy number tend to work well with dairy additions.

You should be mindful of when you add your creamy component, though. Rather than stir cream, half and half, cream cheese, or other dairy products in prior to heating the soup, Vine said she takes the opposite approach by mixing it in after the soup is hot. "This keeps it from breaking, helps to cool the soup down to a temperature where I can eat it, and of course adds a smooth creamy richness which elevates the canned soup," she said.