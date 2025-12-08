The Only Recap Of Sbarro's Downfall And Resurgence You Need

Through the 1980s and 1990s, a trip to the mall meant stopping at the food court to fuel up with some quick and inexpensive snack or meal. Sure, everything in that little alcove offered the same foods as most every other mall, or just restaurant chains one could find elsewhere. The secret was that meals just tasted better when sitting under a heat lamp or behind a pane of greasy glass or plastic. A frequent first choice — over chow mein, a sandwich, or a pretzel — were the gigantic, cheese-laden slices of pizza from Sbarro.

Rarely considered to be among the best chain pizza restaurants, the reliable, familiar, and at least somewhat tasty offerings from Sbarro fit perfectly in a mall setting. The pizza was fine, as were the spaghetti plates with huge meatballs, big salads, and creamy desserts. As shopping malls increasingly disappear from retail landscapes, Sbarro locations — and food courts — are vanishing too. Here's the story of how Sbarro came to dominate the mall food game, almost disappeared, and re-emerged again to the delight of its nostalgic, pizza-loving fans.