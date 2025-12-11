The Crunchy Classic Cookies Johnny Cash Grew Up Loving

Johnny Cash was mostly known for his rebellious image and distinctive bass-baritone voice that gave life to his biggest hits, including "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire." But away from the limelight and his massive fame as a musician, his home life was not complete without his favorite foods. Johnny Cash's signature dish was Southern-style chili, but he also enjoyed vintage country dishes like cornbread, biscuits and gravy, pinto beans, and fried catfish. As for his sweet tooth, Cash's go-to was peanut butter cookies made with crunchy peanut butter (not creamy).

Johnny's fondness for these cookies likely came from a place of love, considering his mom baked peanut butter cookies whenever she could. Though it's unknown what drove her to do this, she wasn't exactly alone. Peanut butter cookies were quite popular among home cooks at the time of Cash's childhood (between the 1930s and '40s). Following the Great Depression, families relied on affordable ingredients for their daily food consumption. The peanut butter cookie, which was invented by George Washington Carver in the 1910s as part of a cookbook promoting the nutty ingredient, was easy to make since it only used a few pantry staples. Given its practicality and taste, it's not surprising that the recipe remains one of the most popular cookie flavors in America to this day.