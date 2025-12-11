You Can Drink Beer On The Rocks, But Use These Types Only

If you want to make your bartender raise an eyebrow, try asking for beer on the rocks. A beer with ice is an odd request, to be sure, and plenty of craft beer aficionados scoff at the idea of even chilling a beer in a cold glass. However, that's a beer myth you can ignore, at least with certain types of beer and plenty of those same beers taste great when poured over ice. To find out which beers are best served on the rocks, we spoke to Chris Cusack, the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas as well as a certified level one sommelier and level one cicerone (a beer sommelier).

As a Texan, Cusack's mind went straight to the Mexican lagers used in michelada cocktails because those cocktails are typically served with ice. However, he says you don't need to stop there. "Some of my favorite micheladas came a little unexpectedly in the form of Japanese rice lagers and fruited sours, particularly a lime gose. These work particularly well due to their low bitterness and citrus notes." Think along the line of beers used in beer cocktails like beertinis, shandies, or, indeed, micheladas since these are often light and easy to drink. Because ice cubes are meant to make our drinks more refreshing, it makes sense to bring in a Mexican-style or rice lager which is also meant to be refreshing.