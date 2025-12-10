The Only Way To Truly Stay In Control Of Flavor When Seasoning Canned Tomatoes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A common challenge when working with canned tomatoes is managing their flavor and salt level. We turned to a cook that knows a thing or two about tomatoes: James Delmage. He's the creator behind "Sip and Feast," the name of both a YouTube cooking channel he hosts and a cookbook devoted to Italian American comfort food that he co-authored.

It's important to consider sodium while tomato shopping, and, according to Delmage, one of the biggest canned tomato mistakes you're probably making is using them without tasting them first. "Don't just go by the label," he warned. "You can taste-test your canned tomatoes before incorporating them into your dish to assess how salty they are." When working with canned tomatoes, the only way to truly stay in control of flavor is to taste first, then season incrementally, building taste in layers rather than relying on whatever the manufacturer decided to include. We also asked Delmage if we should choose canned tomatoes with flavors added to them, or is it better to simply season on our own? It's no surprise that he had strong feelings about that as well: "Many brands will include a single basil leaf, and that's fine, but I would not recommend buying tomatoes that have other seasonings added."

Pre-seasoned tomatoes lock you into someone else's recipe, making it harder to adjust salt, sweetness, or herbal notes later — and where's the fun in that? Delmage agreed, adding, "Using those takes away the cook's control over the flavor of the dish. Depending on what you're making with the tomatoes, the only seasoning you may actually need is salt."