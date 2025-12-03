The Unexpected Way Donald Trump Has Impacted Beer Sales In America

Recent news in the beer industry shows that the current American political climate is definitely having an impact on sales — and no, it's not what you might be thinking. This has nothing to do with government workers drowning their sorrows during the shutdown (or celebrating a six-week vacation, depending on their circumstances), even though some D.C.-area bars did offer happy hour specials for feds. Instead, it has to do with slumping sales experienced by Mexican beer brands that may be blamed in part on immigration crackdowns.

According to Constellation Brands, which owns and distributes several Mexican beers like Modelo Especial and Corona in the United States, profits are way down this year; the company's stock has lost nearly 40% of its value. There seems to be several reasons for this but some of them are immigration-related.

For one thing, fearful immigrants are not going out to bars and restaurants as they did in the days before ICE raids became a regular threat. For another, many immigrants have been laid off from their jobs, since employers don't want to deal with ICE raids. There's also the issue that items at the grocery store are getting more expensive, and while many of us are struggling to make ends meet, immigrants — and Latinos in general — have been especially hard-hit by increasing economic insecurity.