15 Numbers To Remember To Make Cooking So Much Easier

Let's face it — cooking can be a daunting task, especially for those new to the kitchen. And though most of us might know a few simple rules about whipping up a good dish, the truth is that much of what happens when cooking comes down to a science — and many times, that "science" involves a healthy dose of math.

Now, before you go walking off, allow us to assure you that kitchen math isn't quite as intimidating as it seems. With the memorization of just a few numbers and several general guidelines, you'll experience a culinary confidence boost while improving the flavor of your desserts and entrées in the process.

Sound interesting? If so, stick around. In the upcoming post, we're rounding up the numbers you need to help you soar on your journey to culinary excellence. From simple measurements to basic ratios, we're certain you'll find these dynamic digits useful for your next edible endeavor. Grab your calculators and get ready — the numbers needed to improve your kitchen game are coming up next.