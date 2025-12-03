Review: Liquid Death Energy Drinks Will Bring Life To Your Caffeine Routine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mornings can be rough, especially during the winter months when the sun seems like a distant memory and half the country turns into a freezer. From coffee to tea to a bevy of high-octane energy drinks, there are plenty of ways to find a pick-me-up, but now there's one more and it's a bit more hardcore than the rest. The newest energy drink on the market is ready to give you a little bit of life by sipping on some death.

Liquid Death, the company that made water metal, has released a new line of energy drinks that promise a better-for-you recipe with caffeine levels that won't leave you jittery. Available in four fearsome flavors — Orange Horror, Scary Strawberry, Murder Mystery, and Tropical Terror — the new drinks contain zero sugar and the caffeine content of a single cup of coffee. Liquid Death sent me a 12-pack of each flavor so I could determine if the new drinks are a great way to get your caffeine fix or if they'll leave you feeling like a zombie.