Why Crown Roasts Are Served With Little Paper Hats

Whimsy is hard to come by these days, especially when it comes to food. With grocery prices being what they are, it's easy to slip into the mindset that playful flourishes and tricks of presentation are a luxury we can do without. And, sure, we can — they don't even make Baked Alaskas at restaurants anymore, let alone in people's kitchens — but a little bit of decoration here and there can help make any meal truly memorable. That's why, if you're making a crown roast for the holidays, we implore you not to forget the manchettes.

What's a manchette? Well, it's just a fancy French word for those cute little paper doodads certain chefs place at the end of bones in a roast, whether it be beef, lamb, or chicken. Once upon a time, they were there for a practical reason, as they helped diners avoid getting grease all over their hands as they ate. Nowadays, though, they tend to be purely decorative. You're certainly not going to see them on the end of your drumsticks at KFC anytime soon (not even at the really fancy KFC in upstate New York), but they're a neat touch if you want to make your guests at Christmas dinner feel special.