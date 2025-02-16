The World's Fanciest KFC Is Located In New York State

KFC is many things — delicious, salty, seasoned with 11 herbs and spices that are supposedly a secret — but "fancy" is not one of them. It's a place where you go to eat with your hands, to lick your fingers clean, to combine fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and gravy into some unholy yet undeniably tasty slurry. Heck, most people who go to KFC don't dine in at all, they just take their bags and go. And yet, one location in Painted Post, a town in upstate New York, is designed specifically for dining in style thanks to some glass frontage and stylish décor.

There is a good reason why KFC opened this more upscale restaurant; KFC, like other fast food brands, has been trying to encourage people to dine in a little more by making its restaurants more appealing to young adults. Other brands, including McDonald's, have been working to make their buildings less colorful and more tasteful (in the process making them look more like warehouses than someplace people would want to visit, but whatever). KFC, on the other hand, is thinking outside the box — or the bucket, as the case may be. And so we have KFC's Painted Post location which is lovingly nicknamed "The Crystal Bucket."