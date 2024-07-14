The Bucket-Shaped KFC Restaurant Was A Happy Accident

Koreatown's bucket-shaped KFC is more than a little divisive — it has been called one of the ugliest buildings in LA by some critics. But other architecture buffs revere it as an eye-catching postmodern masterpiece, a refreshing break from the boxy boringness of most fast-food architecture. Even non-architects can appreciate that it's just plain fun. "People get a kick out of it," Jeffrey Daniels told the Christian Science Monitor in 1990, and Wilke added that sales had been excellent, so far. Considering that the building is still a functioning KFC over 30 years later, it's probably fair to call it a success.

Regardless of how you feel about its aesthetic appeal, it's clear that LA's bucket-shaped KFC has some staying power. After being heavily damaged in a 2017 fire, it was fully repaired and has since received a fresh red-and-white paint job which, in my opinion, makes it look even more like a fried chicken bucket, or perhaps a chicken. Some have suggested that the futuristic fast-food building is simply ahead of its time — who knows, perhaps in 10 or 20 years it will be normal to eat Taco Bell beef in a giant bell and dine on quesadillas at a burrito-shaped Chipotle. We can only hope.