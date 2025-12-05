Never Use Your Swiffer WetJet If Your Kitchen Has These Types Of Wood Flooring

Keeping a tidy home is a serious chore, and floors are one part of your kitchen that you absolutely cannot skip, but they can be tricky. If your floor is tiled, laminate, or sealed wood, it might be easier to clean using a Swiffer WetJet. If you have an untreated wood floor, however, using that Swiffer mop and its cleaning products might end up ruining your flooring permanently.

While wood looks wonderful, it requires a durable finish to remain resilient against regular washing with chemical cleaners. Unsealed wood lacks this quality. So, for the same reasons you should treat your wooden cutting boards carefully, you should be gentle with unfinished wood flooring. Unfinished wood, oiled wood, and waxed wood should never be cleaned with a Swiffer WetJet or any of the liquid products it utilizes. The result can be discoloration and breakdown if it's stripped of natural oils.

Swiffer is upfront about this, too. Labels on its mops, pad refills, and cleaning fluids all advise you to keep them away from unsealed wood. On its website, both the multi-surface cleaner solution and wet mopping pad warn that the products should not be used on unfinished wood flooring, nor on non-sealed tiles and carpet. While you might guess that moisture has a lot to do with how damaging a WetJet can be, there's more to it than just that.