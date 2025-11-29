Before Cleaning Your Kitchen Floors With Vinegar, Make Sure They're Not This Material

Vinegar can be a vital tool in keeping your kitchen clean. You can use vinegar to fix your smelly sink and can apply it to stovetops to break down built-up grease or mineral deposits. It can even be used as a solution to clean your floors from dirt, dust, and food spills. However, before you start scrubbing your tiles with a vinegar solution, you should check to make sure your floor isn't made from natural stone such as limestone, marble, or travertine. If it is, using vinegar can damage the stones, causing color changes and weakening over time.

If there's one important thing you should know about cleaning with vinegar, it's the impact its acid can have on surfaces. Mopping or wiping with vinegar will remove spills and stains, but on stone surfaces, it can also remove the finish and cause discoloration. This leads to dullness and makes the surface more susceptible to damage and stains. Even if damage isn't immediately visible, it can happen at a microscopic level that will become more apparent over time.

If left on stone too long, vinegar can cause etching or leave permanent spots that can be expensive to remove. Even durable granite can be damaged since vinegar can break down the finishes commonly applied to this stone. This damage can be so severe that a full replacement may become necessary. The reason behind this is simple chemistry – high amounts of acetic acid that are great for cleaning also chemically react with the minerals found in natural stone, gradually eating away at the surface.