The Major Kellogg's Cereal Recall That Landed 30+ Consumers In The ER

There have been many major food safety scares over the years, including numerous cookie recalls that impacted millions. Many folks think of cereal as a safe food for sensitive tummies and picky eaters, but it isn't exempt from becoming contaminated. One such instance happened in 2018, when Kellogg's recalled Honey Smacks during a Salmonella outbreak that sickened 135 people across 36 states.

After laboratory tests discovered that a box of Honey Smacks found in a California store contained a Salmonella strain, consumers were advised to throw away the product and to wash any containers that came in contact with the cereal. The damage was already done, with 34 people hospitalized with severe symptoms of the bacterial infection. Others infected experienced low fevers, mild cramps, and diarrhea, and there may have been more who never sought medical help.

Although Salmonella outbreaks can be deadly to the elderly and infants, luckily, no one died during the 2018 outbreak. Most who contract Salmonella recover within a week. By the end of the ordeal, the outbreak had led to lawsuits, a major investigation, and even federal charges. The cereal itself was also significantly changed to prevent a similar incident from happening again.