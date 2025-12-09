The Trump Brand Bottled Water That Gets Listed For Hundreds On eBay
Before running the White House, President Donald Trump was a prolific businessman. Or, at least that's how he wanted everyone to see him when he was partnering with companies to produce Trump-branded products. Most of his ventures didn't take off. For instance, his line of steak cuts and burger patties, Trump Steaks, failed just two months after its launch in 2007. Another venture that folded was his bottled water, called Trump Ice. Back in 2004, at a time when his show "The Apprentice" was still thriving, the politician wanted to cash in on his television fame by selling 16.9-ounce bottled water at Super Kmart stores for $1.50. It was promoted as a no-sodium water, supposedly making it a healthier alternative to other brands.
Trump Ice was reportedly discontinued in 2010. The bottled water brand closed shop quietly, leaving many to speculate about just what went wrong. Despite the discontinuation, there's renewed demand for Trump Ice bottled water on online marketplaces today. On eBay, one original bottle labeled "very rare special edition from The Apprentice reality show" has a $299.99 asking price. Others are priced much lower, with one empty 12-ounce bottle selling for a hefty $60.
Trump is not out of the bottled water business
Though the Trump Ice bottles sold online are nothing more than remnants of a shattered business, the McDonald's shakes-loving political leader is still active in the potable water industry. Trump-branded water remains available at his hotels, resorts, and clubs. The new bottle no longer has his image on the label, which now has a more straightforward design featuring the Trump surname and the family's coat of arms in the middle. This new product has popped up on eBay for $22 for just two bottles. It's unclear how much it costs at Trump's estates. It's worth noting that when Trump hosted the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2018, he made headlines for charging U.S. taxpayers $3 for a glass of water.
The new bottled water became a subject of discussion in recent years after the president donated his Trump-branded bottles during a train derailment in Ohio in February 2023 that led to a toxic spill. Since the water in the nearby properties was unsafe to drink, Trump offered his bottled water to the people there. But as with the case with any other potable water brands out there, there's still skepticism over drinking bottled water, as experts are unsure how safe it is to ingest liquid from containers that leach off microplastics.