The Trump Brand Bottled Water That Gets Listed For Hundreds On eBay

Before running the White House, President Donald Trump was a prolific businessman. Or, at least that's how he wanted everyone to see him when he was partnering with companies to produce Trump-branded products. Most of his ventures didn't take off. For instance, his line of steak cuts and burger patties, Trump Steaks, failed just two months after its launch in 2007. Another venture that folded was his bottled water, called Trump Ice. Back in 2004, at a time when his show "The Apprentice" was still thriving, the politician wanted to cash in on his television fame by selling 16.9-ounce bottled water at Super Kmart stores for $1.50. It was promoted as a no-sodium water, supposedly making it a healthier alternative to other brands.

Trump Ice was reportedly discontinued in 2010. The bottled water brand closed shop quietly, leaving many to speculate about just what went wrong. Despite the discontinuation, there's renewed demand for Trump Ice bottled water on online marketplaces today. On eBay, one original bottle labeled "very rare special edition from The Apprentice reality show" has a $299.99 asking price. Others are priced much lower, with one empty 12-ounce bottle selling for a hefty $60.