Donald Trump Loves Shakes From This Fast Food Chain

Donald Trump famously loves fast food, something that didn't change when he entered politics. His 2016 presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said in his book, "Let Trump Be Trump," that making sure the future president got his fast food when he wanted it on the campaign trail was an important part of the operation. Trump's orders regularly include milkshakes to wash everything down, and as a well-known McDonald's superfan, it should be no surprise that he loves the shakes from Mickey D's.

Trump's standard McDonald's order, per Lewandowski, is two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish, and a chocolate malted. Since McDonald's doesn't serve malteds — milkshakes with malt powder added — he likely meant a chocolate shake. Trump's son-in-law and first-term White House advisor Jared Kushner has also vouched for his father-in-law's affinity for McDonald's shakes. Kushner wrote in his book, "Breaking History," that he knew Trump was doing better after he was hospitalized with Covid-19 shortly before the 2020 election when he asked for one of his favorite meals: a Big Mac, a Filet-o-Fish, and a vanilla shake.

Trump doesn't limit his milkshake orders to McDonald's, however. Early in his first presidential term, he briefly stopped an intelligence briefing at his New Jersey golf club to ask a waiter to bring him a chocolate malted milkshake and talked them up to the officials in the room. He also shared the milkshake love during a 2024 campaign stop at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A, buying 30 milkshakes and chicken for the customers.