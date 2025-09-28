Donald Trump Loves Shakes From This Fast Food Chain
Donald Trump famously loves fast food, something that didn't change when he entered politics. His 2016 presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said in his book, "Let Trump Be Trump," that making sure the future president got his fast food when he wanted it on the campaign trail was an important part of the operation. Trump's orders regularly include milkshakes to wash everything down, and as a well-known McDonald's superfan, it should be no surprise that he loves the shakes from Mickey D's.
Trump's standard McDonald's order, per Lewandowski, is two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish, and a chocolate malted. Since McDonald's doesn't serve malteds — milkshakes with malt powder added — he likely meant a chocolate shake. Trump's son-in-law and first-term White House advisor Jared Kushner has also vouched for his father-in-law's affinity for McDonald's shakes. Kushner wrote in his book, "Breaking History," that he knew Trump was doing better after he was hospitalized with Covid-19 shortly before the 2020 election when he asked for one of his favorite meals: a Big Mac, a Filet-o-Fish, and a vanilla shake.
Trump doesn't limit his milkshake orders to McDonald's, however. Early in his first presidential term, he briefly stopped an intelligence briefing at his New Jersey golf club to ask a waiter to bring him a chocolate malted milkshake and talked them up to the officials in the room. He also shared the milkshake love during a 2024 campaign stop at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A, buying 30 milkshakes and chicken for the customers.
What goes into a McDonald's shake?
McDonald's thick and creamy shakes are made with a base of reduced fat vanilla soft serve ice cream blended with a flavoring syrup and topped with whipped light cream. Even though you won't find milkshakes listed on a McDonald's menu, the shakes really are made with milk and cream; the name is shortened to avoid differing dairy regulation naming rules across the U.S.
The shakes come in Donald Trump's favorite vanilla and chocolate flavors along with strawberry. The vanilla shake syrup is flavored with vanilla extract, the chocolate shake syrup gets its flavor from cocoa, and the strawberry shake syrup contains strawberries and strawberry puree concentrate. There are also limited-time special flavors, including the minty green Shamrock Shake that returns for a few weeks every year for Saint Patrick's Day.
A recent special offering, the Grimace Shake, was introduced for a short time in the summer of 2023, but hasn't been seen in the U.S. since. The berry-flavored shake was purple like the McDonald's character it was named after, who McDonald's originally introduced as a villain before making Grimace a lovable guy. The limited-time Mt. McDonaldland Shake came out in August 2025, a colorful blue shake with a pink whipped topping. McDonald's describes it as having "hints of berry flavor," and there's a cornucopia of fruit juice concentrates in the flavoring syrup: blackberry, pear, plum, pomegranate, black currant, peach, apple, elderberry, and raspberry. However, some reviewers have said it tastes like a mix of blue raspberry and cotton candy.