Why Donald Trump's Trump Steaks Failed After Just 2 Months

Before Donald Trump became president — back when the thought of running hadn't even crossed his mind and "The Apprentice" excelled in the reality television world — he briefly headed a company selling one of America's favorite dinners: steaks. Trump Steaks got its welcome to the world back in 2007, selling various steak cuts, hamburger patties, and hot dogs.

You couldn't just go into your local Walmart and pick up one of "The World's Greatest Steaks" (the tagline of Trump Steaks). Instead, you could only order through Sharper Image – a website, store, and catalog ordering service focused on home and lifestyle products — and the QVC shopping channel. This added an element of exclusivity to Trump's product before even getting into the specifics of the beef's certification and origin.

Trump Steaks did have the certifications that generally mark a quality steak. When picking steak at the grocery store, you're looking for Prime grading — the best you can get in terms of USDA grades of beef. All products from Trump Steaks carried the USDA Prime seal and were supplied by Sysco-owned Buckhead Beef. So with a reputable source and such a great certification, there's no reason why this company wouldn't take off, right?