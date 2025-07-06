Why Donald Trump's Trump Steaks Failed After Just 2 Months
Before Donald Trump became president — back when the thought of running hadn't even crossed his mind and "The Apprentice" excelled in the reality television world — he briefly headed a company selling one of America's favorite dinners: steaks. Trump Steaks got its welcome to the world back in 2007, selling various steak cuts, hamburger patties, and hot dogs.
You couldn't just go into your local Walmart and pick up one of "The World's Greatest Steaks" (the tagline of Trump Steaks). Instead, you could only order through Sharper Image – a website, store, and catalog ordering service focused on home and lifestyle products — and the QVC shopping channel. This added an element of exclusivity to Trump's product before even getting into the specifics of the beef's certification and origin.
Trump Steaks did have the certifications that generally mark a quality steak. When picking steak at the grocery store, you're looking for Prime grading — the best you can get in terms of USDA grades of beef. All products from Trump Steaks carried the USDA Prime seal and were supplied by Sysco-owned Buckhead Beef. So with a reputable source and such a great certification, there's no reason why this company wouldn't take off, right?
Trump Steaks failed because of the poor product
After about two months on the Sharper Image site beginning in May 2007, Trump Steaks had sold virtually no steaks for such a large project. As a result, the steaks were pulled from Sharper Image's catalog and from QVC shortly thereafter. Trump Steaks' availability, which depended directly on Sharper Image, ended up being a hindrance. Without being able to pick up the steaks at local stores, not everyone could easily purchase the product. There also didn't seem to be a lot of desire from existing Sharper Image customers to shell out big bucks for frozen steaks. Additionally, Sharper Image filed for bankruptcy just a year after the Trump Steaks stunt.
At the end of the day, Trump Steaks genuinely did not wow its consumers as Donald Trump promised. Looking back on the reviews of Trump Steaks, many people bought a cut and were disappointed by the bland taste and grainy texture. One anonymous consumer even noted, "Nothing in this collection seems to justify the asking price. There are better steaks out there" (via GQ). Even folks that felt the products weren't too bad still thought they were way overpriced. When you're paying at least $100 (plus shipping) for Donald Trump's product, you at least deserve an experience that matches the description. Otherwise, it makes complete sense to toss Trump Steaks to the side and opt for something reliable, like shopping for meats with your local butcher for a better quality steak.