Get Rid Of Burnt Food Smells In Your Kitchen With This Pantry Staple

Vinegar is a somewhat magical ingredient. It works to subtly elevate a caprese salad just as well as it removes stubborn stains from plastic cutting boards. It's well-known as a versatile cleaning compound that takes care of all those grimy nooks and crannies in your kitchen, but this pantry staple has another trick up its sleeve: neutralizing unwelcome odors.

Try as we might to avoid it, sometimes distractions happen when cooking, which often result in burnt food. Once you catch a whiff of that unpleasant burnt aroma, the damage has already been done, and pizza delivery is probably in the cards. Yet that pungent burnt smell lingers long after that pizza has been devoured.

While you could go to town in the kitchen armed with a bottle of Febreze in hopes that the persistent odor ceases, a more effective (and less chemically intrusive) way to subdue the smell is to boil a one-to-one ratio of water and distilled white vinegar in a pot. The resulting "vinegar steam" will work its way into all those hard-to-reach spots where smoke has carried the burnt smell. If the odor remains, fill a spray bottle with a solution of diluted vinegar (two cups of water with two teaspoons of vinegar) and spray it around the kitchen until the burnt aroma dissipates.