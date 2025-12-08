The 'Glue' You Can Use To Hold Edible Flowers In Place On Cake

When it comes to presentation, it's hard to go wrong with flowers. This applies to food, too. Martha Stewart often uses edible flowers to upgrade her foods, and you can absolutely place edible flowers onto cake. Barring some specific allergies (ask your guests about this in advance), certain flowers like pansies, dahlias, sunflowers, and hibiscus can really elevate your dishes. Then, of course, you've got fake edible flowers made from ganache or fondant. But how do you hold a flower in place on a cake? We spoke to Victoria Fisk, cofounder and confectionery chef at Bouqedibles, for some advice on sturdy, tasty ways to glue flowers to cake.

Fisk said that your choice of cake adhesive will change depending on what you're working with, but that there are a few ways to approach flowers. In most cases, you're working with the stems. "For fresh flowers, coat the stems in chocolate to create a barrier then insert them directly into the cake," Fisk told The Takeout. For this method, you want to trim off most of the stem once it's time to add the flower to the cake because you only need a little bit covered in chocolate to secure it. You can coat the stems in edible food glue if chocolate would clash with your specific cake recipe.