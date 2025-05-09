The Beautiful Way Martha Stewart Gives Pancakes A Springtime Upgrade

Some chefs enhance their breakfast pancakes with flavored milk. Others use yeasted buttermilk to increase the fluffiness factor. Then there's Martha Stewart's method, which is levels above the rest: She uses edible flowers. During the spring, edible flowers like pansies, lilac, borage, roses, nasturtium, and calendula are plentiful, making them a perfect accessory to your breakfast buffet. Edible flowering herbs, like chives, which produce aromatic purple pom-pom-like blooms, chamomile, which has a delicate white flower with a yellow center, and lavender, which has a fragrant purple bud, are other great options to have in your arsenal.

Before incorporating edible flowers into your favorite breakfast breads, omelettes, or avocado toasts, gently wash them to remove any dirt. Use a damp paper towel to carefully wipe off each petal, or dip the entire flower in a shallow bowl of water and pat dry with a paper towel. Not only do edible flowers and flowering herbs offer a stunning presentation element, but they add fresh flavors — savory and sweet — to whatever you're whipping up.