Don't Use This Sauce As A Marinade Unless You Want A Scorched Mess

Barbecue sauce is a flavorful condiment that's packed with ingredients. So naturally, you might consider reaching for it as a meat marinade before it hits the grill. But one component in barbecue sauce can actually cause scorching issues when you toss that meat on the heat — the sugar. It's no secret that sugar can cook from an appealing caramel to blackened soot in mere moments, so we spoke to Chip Carter, producer and host of "Where The Food Comes From," about some ground rules to follow when potentially using barbecue sauce as a marinade.

Carter said that you should simply skip using barbecue sauce altogether because "omitting any sugars or keeping them to a bare minimum" is better if you're going to marinate your meat prior to cooking. If you still want to add barbecue sauce, you can easily apply the sauce during the last 10 to 15 minutes of the cooking process.

Also, a bit of sugar won't be a problem if the marinade is injected into the meat. Carter explained, "A lot of people will inject larger cuts of meat or even whole poultry with a marinade, which can provide fantastic flavor and moisture." This method won't cause the scorching issue to happen.