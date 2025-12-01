The Tiny Old-School Holiday Dessert You'll Rarely Find At The Bakery

If you fancy yourself a baker, the holiday season can be a busy time — but hopefully it's a fun sort of busyness. Christmas cookies are a must-have, and if you're making them at home, maybe you should try a recipe you won't find at a bakery. Have you ever had pecan tassies? They're small cookies that are a lot like pecan pies in terms of ingredients, with a few key differences, like a cream cheese-infused crust. Pecan pie is one of the most popular pies in many U.S. states, but this smaller cookie version is much less well-known.

Whether you'd truly consider pecan tassies to be under the radar might depend on where you grew up. In plenty of southern households, the little pecan pie cookies are a common sight. They're a less common sight in commercial bakeries, and the reason for this likely goes back to the dessert's history and that cream cheese crust. Pecan tassies were being featured in recipe pamphlets from the New York-based cream cheese brand Philadelphia, owned by Kraft Heinz. Starting around the 1980s, pamphlets like these were showing up in grocery store checkout aisles with recipes for pecan tassies listed there, though these cookies likely had already been around for a couple of decades. This advertising, combined with pecan tassie recipes also appearing in housekeeping magazines, could explain their reputation with home cooks but not commercial bakeries.