You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Super Creamy Queso Dip
Queso dip is a great addition to any gathering. The customizable appetizer can be made spicy, salty, or chunky with just a few additions. You can even amp up your next jar of store-bought queso, or upgrade your own recipe to a whole new plane of cheesiness. Either way, if you want to get your dip to an extra creamy level, you should consider adding some cottage cheese to the mix.
Cottage cheese queso recently went viral on TikTok. Many users uploaded their own recipes, and most take only about five minutes. This version requires only three basic ingredients — cottage cheese, a packet of taco seasoning, and a cheese that melts well. Cheddar, pepper jack, or a shredded Mexican blend should do fine. First, you whip the cottage cheese until it's fluffy and smooth, preferably using a food processor. Then, mix in the taco seasonings and other cheese, and microwave it until it's fully melted and creamy, stirring regularly. That's all it takes to get a dip that's sure to please the crowd at your next party.
Before you scoff in disbelief about this non-traditional add-in, keep in mind all cottage cheese has to offer. It offsets spice for a nice balance, which makes cottage cheese a great topping for chili as well. It provides salt without being overwhelming in flavor. In fact, the resulting queso doesn't even taste like cottage cheese at all. Plus, it's inexpensive and easy to blend up with a blender or food processor.
Cottage cheese queso is tasty but has health benefits too
Cottage cheese is also very nutritious, making it a delicious and healthy addition. It's absolutely packed with protein and also provides Vitamin B12 and Calcium. At the same time, it's fairly low in calories and carbs. Studies show that cottage cheese is a great midnight snack as well, because it can promote better sleep. Queso is never really going to be a health food, but using cottage cheese as a base removes artificial colors and flavors that some store brands use. No matter how you slice it (or in this case, scoop it), this cheese can be beneficial to your health as well as your taste buds.
The original recipe may be easy and quick, but as with most queso, you can customize it. You might want to add some peppers and tomatoes to the dip. You can also include salsa or onions as a topping, and ground meat for a more filling result. Change up the spices with things like cilantro if you want a more herbal taste. You can turn up the heat levels by adding as much hot sauce as your mouth can stand. If you want to go the extra mile, you can even make your own cottage cheese at home in a few easy steps. You don't have to stick to the original viral version and can make this queso entirely your own, as long as you start with some cottage cheese.