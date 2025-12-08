You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Super Creamy Queso Dip

Queso dip is a great addition to any gathering. The customizable appetizer can be made spicy, salty, or chunky with just a few additions. You can even amp up your next jar of store-bought queso, or upgrade your own recipe to a whole new plane of cheesiness. Either way, if you want to get your dip to an extra creamy level, you should consider adding some cottage cheese to the mix.

Cottage cheese queso recently went viral on TikTok. Many users uploaded their own recipes, and most take only about five minutes. This version requires only three basic ingredients — cottage cheese, a packet of taco seasoning, and a cheese that melts well. Cheddar, pepper jack, or a shredded Mexican blend should do fine. First, you whip the cottage cheese until it's fluffy and smooth, preferably using a food processor. Then, mix in the taco seasonings and other cheese, and microwave it until it's fully melted and creamy, stirring regularly. That's all it takes to get a dip that's sure to please the crowd at your next party.

Before you scoff in disbelief about this non-traditional add-in, keep in mind all cottage cheese has to offer. It offsets spice for a nice balance, which makes cottage cheese a great topping for chili as well. It provides salt without being overwhelming in flavor. In fact, the resulting queso doesn't even taste like cottage cheese at all. Plus, it's inexpensive and easy to blend up with a blender or food processor.