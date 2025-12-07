Ditch The Canned Tuna And Reach For This Tinned Fish If You Want The Most Omega-3s

Crack open a can of tuna and you get convenience, versatility, and enough lean protein for a quick lunch. But if your goal is to maximize your intake of omega-3 fatty acids, there's a better option sitting right next to it: canned sardines. According to Verywell Health, a 3.5-ounce serving of sardines contains 982 milligrams of the long-chain omega-3s tied to heart and brain health. Light canned tuna, by comparison, sits at 128 milligrams in the same serving, which makes sardines one of the most omega-3-dense tinned fish options you can buy. They also have very low mercury levels, and come with edible bones that contribute calcium and vitamin D.

Think of sardines as the nutritional heavy lifter in the pantry, small in size but surprisingly stacked with benefits. They're shelf stable, affordable, and require no extra cooking. If you want the most nutrition for the least amount of work, this is the tinned fish to reach for.