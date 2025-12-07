Ditch The Canned Tuna And Reach For This Tinned Fish If You Want The Most Omega-3s
Crack open a can of tuna and you get convenience, versatility, and enough lean protein for a quick lunch. But if your goal is to maximize your intake of omega-3 fatty acids, there's a better option sitting right next to it: canned sardines. According to Verywell Health, a 3.5-ounce serving of sardines contains 982 milligrams of the long-chain omega-3s tied to heart and brain health. Light canned tuna, by comparison, sits at 128 milligrams in the same serving, which makes sardines one of the most omega-3-dense tinned fish options you can buy. They also have very low mercury levels, and come with edible bones that contribute calcium and vitamin D.
Think of sardines as the nutritional heavy lifter in the pantry, small in size but surprisingly stacked with benefits. They're shelf stable, affordable, and require no extra cooking. If you want the most nutrition for the least amount of work, this is the tinned fish to reach for.
Why sardines deserve space next to your canned tuna
Sardines not only offer more nutrition, but the beauty behind these little canned swimmers is that you only need to lift a finger and pull a tab to use them. One small tin can take fried rice to a whole new level, adding an umami depth and a distinct briny flavor. Or use them to add protein and nutrients to avocado toast paired with bitter greens and a squeeze of lemon. You can also give them a quick toss in flour or starch and pop them in the air fryer for a few minutes for a crispy snack. Versatility like that is reason enough to give sardines a proper front-row seat.
Tuna is not canceled, however. It's still a great addition to a high protein shopping list and a great pick for sandwiches, cold pasta bowls, or salads. You just need to read tuna can labels carefully. Mercury levels swing wildly depending on the species, and light canned tuna is usually the safer choice for daily consumption compared with some higher-mercury varieties that are best enjoyed only on occasion. Stock both tuna and sardines in your pantry, and you win either way.