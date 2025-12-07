The Heat-And-Eat $3 Aldi Staple Customers Say Is 'Horrible'

Aldi is a great discount grocery store for some things, like Aldi dupes that are better than name brands, but there are admittedly a few products that aren't so great. Every now and then, store-brand items from the chain won't execute on their promises, and the quality of one particular heat-and-eat item has started to bother customers a bit. In early 2025, a Reddit user posted a thread about how their go-to microwaveable rice, the Earthly Grains 90 Second Microwaveable Jasmine Rice, has seemingly gone downhill.

They wrote, "Anyone else have a bad experience with these recently? ... The last several times we've bought them, they just smell really strongly of plastic. Been buying them for years and never had this issue before." Some users have noticed the same plastic smell or an odor reminiscent of nearly rancid oil, while others complained that the rice clumps up when removed from the bag. Other commenters mentioned that they switched grocery store brands altogether, instead opting for Trader Joe's frozen rice product. In the end, the original poster of the thread mentioned in a reply that they'd finally given up and switched to a miniature rice cooker, simply opting to cook rice from scratch instead.