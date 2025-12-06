The Staggering Amount Of Food American Aircraft Carriers Have To Keep In Stock

When a United States aircraft carrier is deployed, the amount of sailors onboard can be equivalent to the population of a small city, which means there's more men and women on board than would fit on most cruise ships. The largest carriers currently in operation are the U.S. Navy Nimitz class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, which often have as many as 5,680 people, all of whom need to eat. In addition to their living facilities, fighter jets, flight decks, elevators, medical facilities, and small stores, these carriers keep enough food supplies on board to prepare up to 17,000 meals daily.

The planning involved with feeding such a crew is meticulous. Not only does enough food need to be accounted for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and "midrats" (meals for those working the night shift), but specific daily caloric requirements are implemented. The kitchen must provide 2,850 calories every day for males and 2,100 for females. They also need to factor in food allergies and religious diet restrictions. On the newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the grocery bill reaches anywhere from $45,000 to $65,000 daily; consuming well over $1 million worth of food per month. To give an idea of the sheer volume of food required, the kitchen crew (called Navy culinary specialists) prepares 1,600 pounds of meat, 350 pounds of lettuce, 160 gallons of milk, 30 cases of cereal, and 20,000 cups of coffee every single day.