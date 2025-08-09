The Tortilla Reheating Trick That Will Change Taco Tuesday Forever
Tacos are everything you want in a meal — quick to make, easily customizable, and perfect for sharing. Whether you're filling them with fish, classic ground beef, or roasted veggies, tacos always hit the spot. But even the best fillings can't mask a poorly reheated tortilla that's dry or cracked — so here's a hack to change your taco Tuesday for the better: spritzing or brushing the tortillas with a little water before heating.
When tortillas sit out for too long, they lose moisture and become brittle — especially corn tortillas. This trick essentially re-hydrates them by creating a bit of steam as they warm up, returning them to a soft and pliable state instead of drying them out. Before heating your tortillas, lightly mist or brush some water on each one, before warming them up in a skillet, oven, or microwave. This also works if you're making homemade tortillas and the dough looks a little dry — just spray on a little water to rehydrate it.
Tips for heating tortillas
Apart from spritzing your tortillas with water, there are a few additional ways to keep them soft and pliable. No matter which heating method you choose, avoid overheating. Heating the tortillas for too long in the microwave can dry them out, while using a gas burner or grill can make them burn quickly if you're not careful. It's also best to reheat the tortillas right before serving, since they cool and stiffen quickly. If you're working in batches and want to keep them warm and flexible, wrap them in a kitchen towel until it's time to dig in.
Avoid overcrowding when heating the tortillas, as this can lead to cold or dried-out spots. Try not to heat more than 5 tortillas at a time — this allows for even cooking and proper heat circulation. And always store the tortillas in an airtight container or bag beforehand to retain as much of their moisture and freshness as possible. With a quick spritz of water and the right reheating method, your tortillas will be perfectly soft, pliable, and ready to elevate your taco Tuesday.