The Tortilla Reheating Trick That Will Change Taco Tuesday Forever

Tacos are everything you want in a meal — quick to make, easily customizable, and perfect for sharing. Whether you're filling them with fish, classic ground beef, or roasted veggies, tacos always hit the spot. But even the best fillings can't mask a poorly reheated tortilla that's dry or cracked — so here's a hack to change your taco Tuesday for the better: spritzing or brushing the tortillas with a little water before heating.

When tortillas sit out for too long, they lose moisture and become brittle — especially corn tortillas. This trick essentially re-hydrates them by creating a bit of steam as they warm up, returning them to a soft and pliable state instead of drying them out. Before heating your tortillas, lightly mist or brush some water on each one, before warming them up in a skillet, oven, or microwave. This also works if you're making homemade tortillas and the dough looks a little dry — just spray on a little water to rehydrate it.