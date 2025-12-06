Here's Why You See So Many Chestnuts When Christmas Rolls Around

"The Christmas Song," most famously sung by Nat King Cole, opens with a flurry of Christmas-related imagery: yuletide carols being sung by a choir, mistletoe, and other festive details. But what's the very first line of that song? "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire." Walk around any big city or special community holiday events, and you'll likely see someone standing over an open fire — roasting the sweet and nutty fruits of a chestnut tree. The tradition dates back hundreds of years to the celebration of the Feast of St. Martin, which was once an unofficial start to the winter holidays.

St. Martin's Day falls on November 11, celebrating the life of Saint Martin of Tours, a bishop from the fourth century best known for dividing his cloak with a sword so he could share it with a beggar. The day is celebrated by a number of different European nations — occasionally called "European Thanksgiving" due to its timing during the month before Christmas. There are a few different foods associated with the holiday, including roast goose, for the hilariously petty reason that a flock of geese once snitched on Saint Martin when he was in hiding.

Chestnuts don't have a similar origin story — most likely, they're eaten because they're ready to be harvested around that time — but they're a cherished winter tradition all the same. Chestnuts were also once wildly abundant in America, with trees practically covering the entire Eastern Seaboard, so the tradition could carry on stateside.