The Christmas Dishes Guy Fieri Says Are The Most Overrated (Most People Won't Agree)
Christmastime is approaching fast. Soon, we will once again find ourselves in the comfort of our homes, celebrating the holiday with our loved ones by sharing a sumptuous meal together. For many of us, this involves old-school Christmas dishes like baked ham with pineapple glaze, elaborate casseroles, and buttery mashed potatoes. Of course, there's no shortage of sweet treats on the Christmas table, with all the holiday cookie recipes, decadent cakes and puddings, and many other traditional pastries to enjoy. Interestingly, if you ask Guy Fieri which holiday dishes are not worth the hype, you'd be surprised to know his answer: "All the desserts."
In an Instagram video where he gets quizzed by the Food Network about holiday traditions, the esteemed restaurateur and celebrity chef didn't hesitate to disclose his honest opinion on Christmas desserts after being asked what he believes is the most overrated holiday food. After revealing that he finds all the holiday desserts overhyped, he quips, "Like what is up with that? You know what? Do a great job on your appetizers. Do a fantastic job on your dinner, and then throw them a bar of chocolate." Clearly this means you are unlikely to find Fieri lining up for the dessert table on December 25th. But that's just him. Most people — myself included — would agree that the desserts are a big part of the Christmas experience.
Christmas is not Christmas without the desserts
For centuries, Christmas has been celebrated with a bountiful meal followed by sweet treats. In fact, many desserts have become staples of the traditional celebration, like fruitcake, eggnog cookies, and pudding. These delectable confections have deep ties with the holiday, not just for the nostalgia, but also because they symbolize abundance and generosity. Since the Victorian era, people have gifted cakes and desserts on Christmas to express goodwill and to be one with the spirit of gift-giving and togetherness.
Desserts also make us happy. Science says sugary foods stimulate the brain's reward system, triggering hormones that make us crave more. Of course, this comes with drawbacks, as consuming more sugar can lead to health problems later on. But come Christmastime, almost everyone gives in to their sweet tooth to indulge in seasonal desserts as a way to relive fond memories of past holidays, but also to savor the kind of baked treats that really only come out in December. All this to say, don't let Guy Fieri's controversial opinion about holiday desserts ruin your exuberance for the upcoming Christmas celebrations. Besides, we already know the foods the "Guy's Big Bite" star avoids at all costs, and they don't include any Christmas desserts. Although it's safe to assume the celebrity chef is not one to line up at the dessert table, he might sneak in a few saccharine bites after a meal.