The Christmas Dishes Guy Fieri Says Are The Most Overrated (Most People Won't Agree)

Christmastime is approaching fast. Soon, we will once again find ourselves in the comfort of our homes, celebrating the holiday with our loved ones by sharing a sumptuous meal together. For many of us, this involves old-school Christmas dishes like baked ham with pineapple glaze, elaborate casseroles, and buttery mashed potatoes. Of course, there's no shortage of sweet treats on the Christmas table, with all the holiday cookie recipes, decadent cakes and puddings, and many other traditional pastries to enjoy. Interestingly, if you ask Guy Fieri which holiday dishes are not worth the hype, you'd be surprised to know his answer: "All the desserts."

In an Instagram video where he gets quizzed by the Food Network about holiday traditions, the esteemed restaurateur and celebrity chef didn't hesitate to disclose his honest opinion on Christmas desserts after being asked what he believes is the most overrated holiday food. After revealing that he finds all the holiday desserts overhyped, he quips, "Like what is up with that? You know what? Do a great job on your appetizers. Do a fantastic job on your dinner, and then throw them a bar of chocolate." Clearly this means you are unlikely to find Fieri lining up for the dessert table on December 25th. But that's just him. Most people — myself included — would agree that the desserts are a big part of the Christmas experience.