The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Canning Food

From cost savings to making healthier food choices by staying clear of BPAs or preservative-laden foods, there are several reasons why an individual would forgo store-bought canned goods and venture out to make their own. Although the process of canning food items was first introduced in the 1800s as a necessary practice for stocking the cellar with vegetables and fruits for the upcoming winter, many continue the tradition in the current day. The phenomenon has now become a source of pride for indulging hobbyists, a way to connect to the practices of generations past.

When diving into the true bare bones of the process, canning is primarily a method of removing the oxygen from a food, which is what microorganisms require to thrive. These microorganisms are what eventually lead to mold, decay, and yeast buildup. Essentially, they are the culprit to blame when your delicious block of cheese starts growing fuzzy green patches. Each type of canning requires a slightly different process, though, so whether you're using boiling water, a pressure canner, or an atmospheric steam canner, there will be a learning curve in the process. Whatever your reason for taking the first step on the canning journey, learning the common pitfalls before diving in will help ensure you are well-prepared for this new chapter.