Why Water Boils Faster In Certain Parts Of The World

When you think of the number "212," one of three things likely comes up: the Manhattan area code, that Azealia Banks song, or the boiling point of water. Even if we don't necessarily have the number in mind when we're about to make pasta or hard-boiled eggs — usually we just put a pot of water on the burner and crank that baby up to high — it's one of those facts from school we keep stashed away, like how we all know the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

But there are some places where the boiling point of water is not 212 degrees Fahrenheit (or 100 degrees Celsius, if you live outside of the United States). See, it's more accurate to say that water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit at sea level. Water (or other liquids that are primarily water, such as milk or fruit juice) boils when the outward pressure of the vapor is greater than the external pressure from the atmosphere. Basically, gravity is pushing down on the surface of the liquid, but as heat converts that liquid into gas, there comes a point when there is not enough force to stop all that water vapor from dispersing into the atmosphere — that's when water boils.

However, as elevation increases, the atmosphere exerts less pressure — this means water requires less energy (in the form of heat) to be converted into a gas because the vapor can escape more easily. As such, it boils at a lower temperature than it would at sea level.