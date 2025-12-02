11 Trader Joe's Snacks Perfect For A NYE Party

Trader Joe's, like its German cousin Aldi, is known for keeping its prices low. But while the latter chain is a great place to shop for staples, Trader Joe's has the edge when it comes to offering the widest variety of ready-to-eat foods. At holiday time, it's practically Party Prep Central. This is good news at New Year's, since whether you'll be pregaming before you go out to party or hosting a countdown celebration at home, your snack selection is crucial.

Everything on our list was chosen because it requires minimal prep. A few of the items need heating, one should be thawed, and others are better with a few embellishments. Even so, nothing will need more than a few minutes of hands-on time. Many items can be balanced on small paper plates or eaten with one hand while the other is kept free for cocktail clutching. The best thing about these TJ's products, though, is that all of the apps (plus a pair of desserts) are as tasty as they are eye-catching.